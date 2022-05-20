Green River Cleanup taking place Saturday

Shutterstock Photo

May 20, 2022 — The Green River Cleanup will take place tomorrow. Volunteers will start their debris collection at 8 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers can still pick up no-cost garbage bags and gloves at the Green River Visitor’s Center. Also, on Saturday, the Green River Chamber will be offering on-site shredding of paper items from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

It will also be a free day at the Green River Transfer Station on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents will be able to dispose of standard household trash at no cost, plus the usual 1800-pound limitation will be waived.

More information on Green River’s clean-up day can be obtained from the Green River Chamber of Commerce. The Rock Springs Citywide clean, which has been going on since May 1, will also continue this weekend.

The Rock Springs Citywide Cleanup has been going on all month in May. Call the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce for information.