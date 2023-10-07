Green River company employees volunteer for cleanup efforts

Hydra Fab volunteers with Green River Mayor Pete Rust. (left to right) Brogan Yost, Jeffery Scott, Koji Gregersen, Angie Gavin, Mayor Pete Rust, Ashley Gallagher, and Clint Dana.

October 7, 2023 — Press Release

Several employees from Hydra Fab in Green River donated four hours of work to the City of Green River Thursday afternoon. The 13 employees helped the City remove wooden planters around three trees in front of the movie theatre building and helped remove rock/gravel from an area in front of the Green River Recreation Center.

Green River Mayor Pete Rust thanked the workers at both locations. Rust said, “This is the type of service that makes Green River a great place to live and work.”

Hydra Fab volunteers (left to right) Boe Gregersen, David Grandy, John Jones, Travis Slaugh, Robert Welch, Mayor Pete Rust, John Gallagher, and Garrett Easton.

Parks and Recreation Director Katie Duncombe said, “The two projects that were completed have been on the back burner for some time, and the completed work is a big help to the Parks and Recreation Department.” She concluded by saying, “Thank you, Hydra Fab and Singer Industrial.”

Hydra Fab is a subsidiary of Singer Industrial, and all 13 employees were paid for their efforts.