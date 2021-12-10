Green River crowd-drawing music and light show to raise donations for food bank

Jena Doak, [email protected]

December 10, 2021 — The Pugmire family has been adding Christmas cheer to the community for seven years now. While some fundraising events suffered a shortage last year during the height of the Covid pandemic, the Pugman’s spectacular, synchronized light and music show raised enough donations to fill Wendy and Duane Pugmire’s CRV!

This year’s show began a week later than the usual December 1 start. It started this week on December 7 and will continue every night through December 31, between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., at their home address, 291 Sunset Street in Green River.

“We just want to spread cheer around the community,” Wendy Pugmire said. Besides, they really enjoy doing the lights.

“It’s something my husband has always wanted to do, and I did a lot of it while growing up,” Pugmire added.

This is a safe and naturally socially-distanced event. And it is very popular! Last year, on Christmas Eve, the train of cars backed up all the way to Flaming Gorge Way, nearly half a mile.

Items accepted for donation are non-perishable foods, baby food, diapers, children’s books, and personal items. A large box for leaving donations is in the yard, between two decorated, miniature houses.