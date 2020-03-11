Green River dance looks to build on successful season headed to state

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 11, 2020) — The Green River Dance Team heads to Casper today to begin state competition, closing out a successful year for the team and for the program.

Green River Dance is led by head coach Debi Kovick. She is assisted by Christine Peterson.

“I feel we have had a successful season,” Kovick said. “We had a smaller group of girls this year than we have had in the past; but, we have had a level of commitment and dedication to the team, and to the program. We have all returning girls, except for one freshman; so, that has been exciting to have a majority of the team returning.”

“This season has gone by very fast,” Said assistant coach Christine Peterson. “We have packed a lot into our season. The girls were able to perform at the Salt Lake Real soccer game in the fall, which was exciting. They have been choreographing their own routines for state in both jazz and hip hop, which is a huge endeavor.”

Kovick feels her team is ready to take on state competition.

“We will be prepared,” Kovick said. “We have had a lot of practices planned, and a lot of long days. If we can overcome some injuries and get past some illness, I think we will do well. Last year was the best we have ever done, taking second in both jazz and hip hop routines, which was very exciting for the program.”

Kovick and her team head to state with a determined mindset, confident in their abilities.

“We are always working towards being the absolute best that we can be,” Kovick noted. “I think that is the mindset we are all coming in with, ‘Let’s try to do as well, if not better than we did last year.”

Kovick touched on a number of things her team has improved on throughout the year.

“Acro dance, like the tumbling and technique with that, they have really taken to a new level this year. They have pushed themselves harder than they ever have to get some of that stuff down. We have had some outside help from Western Wyoming Community College dancers, who have volunteered, so that has helped us along as well.”

Kovick said she wants her team to remain focused coming into state competition.

“I want these girls to know their routines, and be able to execute them the best they can. We want to be able to get on the floor quickly, and want to be able to avoid injuries as well.”

“I also have tried to help them focus on mindset,” Assistant coach Peterson added. “Looking at things positively. I have gone through some guided meditation and visualization with the girls on a weekly basis. I think that has helped with morale and the relationships on the team.”

“It’s very important that we have been able to bond as a team and lift each other up.”

State competition begins in Casper on March 11.