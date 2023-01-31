Green River deer population up slightly from last year

Photo submitted by the City of Green River

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The deer population within the city limits of Green River increased by 15 when compared to last year. Green River Chief of Police Tom Jarvie said several officers from the Police Department, Game and Fish, and volunteers did the visual count last Thursday morning, January 26, 2023. Crews surveyed eight different sections of Green River.

The graph below shows the number of deer counted in each section of the City and includes the last seven years when the count began.

The average over the past seven years is 88 deer.

2017 – 63 | 2018 – 105 | 2019 – 98 | 2020 – 99 | 2021 – 61 | 2022 – 90 | 2023 – 105

MAP ENCLOSED ON BREAKDOWN OF THE 8 AREAS

Chief Jarvie said vehicle crashes resulting from deer remain fairly low with only five such crashes reported to the Police Department during 2022. Jarvie reminds residents that it is against City Ordinance to feed deer. Citation’s have been issued this past year.

Jarvie mentioned that the city tries to be consistent in the timing of the year, and time of day when they do counts, but weather and the deer themselves can be variables.

The City Public Works division is responsible for removing dead deer from the city and reports 30 carcasses were disposed of in 2022.