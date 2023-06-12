Green River Dog Park ribbon cutting to be held this Saturday

Green River National Honor Society announcing ribbon cutting for Dog Park – Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During last week’s Green River City Council meeting, the Green River National Honor Society announced the Green River Dog Park’s ribbon cutting. This event will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Green River National Honor Society advisor Victoria Hemphill and students, both current and alumni, explained during the meeting that this project has been going on for a while. The oldest alumni student present graduated in 2018.

“Six years ago I had a crazy idea and I asked one of my NHS members what do you think about a dog park? And kind of in the back of my mind, I was hoping she would say, ‘ Yeah, we should have one’. But instead, she said, ‘We should build one’. We found that we needed a fence and water. Six years later, I am here to tell you there’s much more than a fence and water. Finally, the National Honor Society of Green River High School is ready to share that with you and the community,” Hemphill said.

The National Honor Society is inviting the City Council to the ribbon cutting on Saturday and to bring their best-behaved dogs along.

On Monday, June 19, they will have their grand opening for the public to attend. “We will hand out dog treats and have former NHS members there as well,” Hemphill explained. She mentioned that this all started with raffle tickets and a few hundred dollars a year, which lead to one hitting Central Office. Dalene Smith, who is a trustee of the Thomas and Mary Corbellis Charitable Trust, became involved with this project and donated $20,000 toward the dog park project.

Mike Brown from Inberg-Miller Engineers has been donating his time for the last six years and has helped survey the land to lay the groundwork for the dog park. Hemphill mentioned that the Searle Brothers aided in this project for construction work. She also thanked the City of Green River, especially those part of the Parks and Recreation Board and the Green River Belt Task Force.

She said that outside the dog park, it’s going to read, “This park is a representation of serving others to better one’s self. The members of the Green River High School Chapter of the National Honor Society are proud to share this park with the community. Building this park began in 2018. Six years of membership and volunteer work are present in this park. This dog park is possible because of the leaders at Green River High School, taking initiative and working together, volunteering, and improving our already wonderful community. We welcome you all to the volunteer dog park.”