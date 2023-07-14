Green River drops “C” state tourney game, must win today

July 14, 2023 — The Green River “C” American Legion baseball team lost 8-6 yesterday to Gillette in the opening game of the Wyoming Class “C” state baseball tournament in Douglas. Green River will play in a loser-out game this morning against Lovell, 19-4 losers to Cheyenne. Cheyenne and Gillette will meet today in a winners-bracket game.

A win today by Green River puts them into another loser-out game on Saturday morning against either Powell or Douglas. The other loser-out game features Powell and Douglas.

In other scores from Thursday’s play:

Laramie 8 – Powell 6

Jackson 8 – Douglas 2

Laramie and Jackson will face each other today in a winner-bracket game.