Green River EMS responds to reported explosion in Green River

Photo courtesy of Green River Fire Department.

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 30 – At approximately midnight last night, December 29, Green River Fire Department, along with Castle Rock Ambulance and Green River Police Department, were dispatched to a reported explosion behind the area of McDonald’s in Green River.

Upon arrival, first responders found a fully engulfed mobile home that had exploded with one occupant out front that had suffered multiple life-threatening injuries as a result of being inside the home during the explosion. The patient was quickly loaded into an ambulance by GRPD and Castle Rock Ambulance which was then transported to Sweetwater Memorial Hospital of Rock Springs while GRFD battled the blaze left behind.

Advertisement

According to a GRFD spokesman at the time, the GRFD responded with 21 firefighters, two engines, and the tower engine to fight the fire. Due to the extreme heat, firefighters were only able to surround the home in a defensive-style attack to get it under control and help protect the homes and the restaurant close by. GRPD units were able to get the surrounding homes evacuated while the attack was underway. Due to the circumstances of the fire, fire tactics took a lengthy amount of time. The crews battled the blaze for over two hours and were able to extinguish the blaze with little damage to any other structures.

While investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire, it appeared that the home was heated with multiple propane-style heaters. The actual cause of the explosion is still under investigation; the current condition of the resident is also unknown at the time of this report, but the patient was life-flighted to a burn unit more suitable for the type of injuries that occurred.

Advertisement

A GRFD spokesperson stated, “The department would like to thank all agencies involved: Sweetwater Combined Communications, Wyoming State Troopers, Sweetwater Memorial Hospital, Green River Police Department, Castle Rock Ambulance, and the first responders of Green River Fire Department.” Once the responders gave the all-clear, all residents were able to return to their respective homes.