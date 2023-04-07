Green River Fire Captain announces retirement

Bryan Carpenter submitted photo

April 7, 2023 — During last night’s Green River Fire Department training meeting, Captain Bryan Carpenter announced his retirement. Carpenter has been with the Green River Fire Department since 1997, moving through the ranks from firefighter to lieutenant and captain.

Carpenter has served on the GRFD Honor Guard as its Commander and developed the department’s honor guard protocols. According to a press release, he has helped train many firefighters over his years with the department.

During his time with the GRFD, Carpenter worked at OCI (Ciner), where he retired. He also served in the Wyoming National Guard and was deployed and served in Iraq.

“We would also like to thank his wife, Jill, and two sons, Jacob and Cole, for their support with the time that he has spent on the fire department. Thank you, Captain Bryan Carpenter, for your dedication to our community, as well as to the United States of America. Good luck on your future endeavors, and thank you for your service,” Green River Fire Department.