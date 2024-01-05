Green River Fire Department Captain Jeb Burnett receives 35-Year Service Award

Captain Jeb Burnett receives 35-Year Service Award.

January 5, 2024 – Last night, January 4, the Green River Fire Department held a service award celebration for Captain Jeb Burnett. Captain Burnett has been a volunteer for the department for 35 years and has no plans for retirement. Jeb has seen a lot of changes and advancements in the department over the years.

Approximately 30 of Captain Burnett’s fellow Green River Firefighters were present last night to help celebrate Captain Burnett receiving his 35-year Service Award Thursday night.

Captain Burnett’s family was also there to celebrate, including his wife Shelley, his son Kole (who is a lieutenant with the Green River Fire Department) his daughter-in-law Karlie, their children Rowyn, Hudsyn, and Grayson, his daughter Moriah and son-in-law BJ, their children Maelie and Tyler, his daughter Lyndsey and her daughter Brielle, Jeb’s mother, Francis, and Shelley’s parents, Lyn and Elaine.

In a volunteer department like Green River’s, the average volunteer will stay active for approximately five years. The Green River Fire Department’s average volunteer is 10-12 years. There are only three others on record with the Green River Fire Department who have 35-plus years of experience, including Glen Hill, George Nomis, and Al Buschelman.