Green River Fire Department gives out annual awards

January 25, 2021 — With the restrictions put into place due to COVID-19, the Green River Fire Department canceled its annual awards and recognition banquet. The cancelation didn’t stop the GRFD from recognizing several members of the department for their excellent contribution.

The Green River Fire Department provided the following information.

Tom Murphy – Firefighter/Fire Prevention – Murphy was awarded the Green River Fire Department’s Best of the Best award for the most training hours. Murphy had 383 training hours for the 2020 year. This was accomplished with the COVID restrictions put into place and the GRFD canceling all in-person training for several months. “Tom has dedicated his time to ensure the community is being taught fire prevention to help keep our residents safe.”

Kole Burnett – Firefighter/Engineer – Burnett was awarded the Green River Fire Department’s Best of the Best award for the most responses. Burnett showed great dedication to the GRFD with 536 responses for the year. “When Kole responds to an incident that we were paged out to, we can always count on him to do any duty that would be necessary, whether it is taking a role, acting as a firefighter on the scene, driving the truck to safely get our firefighter to the scene, or even running as the command officer on the truck.”

Austin Rider – Lieutenant – Rider was awarded the Green River Fire Department’s Best of the Best award for Officer of the Year. This award is based on the number of responses and the training hours for the officers. Rider has shown his dedication to the GRFD by providing the fire department with his leadership while on calls and during training operations. “Austin has proven to be an essential part of the GRFD by his willingness to step up to whatever needs we have, and that he has mentored many young firefighters on the department.”

John P. Apostolope – Captain – Apostolope (JP Apostolope) was honored and recognized for his dedication to the Green River Fire Department for providing 30 years of exemplary service. Apostolope is the second of three generations that have been on the fire department and have progressed through the years. “JP has gained a great amount of knowledge that he has shared with the firefighters as they came through the department. In 2016 JP Apostolope was honored as the Firefighter of the Year for the State of Wyoming. JP has proven to be a valuable asset to the Green River Fire Department, and hopefully he has many years left with us to continue to share his expertise.”