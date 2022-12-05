Green River Fire Department holds annual year end banquet

Photo submitted by the Green River Fire Department (GRFD)

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 5, 2022 – The Green River Fire Department held their annual year end banquet this past Saturday and handed out several awards.

The Department had 8,083 training hours and responded to 520 calls.

Austin Rider was named the Officer of the year, while Matt Meadows had the most training hours at 557.

Gerhart Spalding had the most response calls with 407.

Years of service pins were given to Kyle Bohlmann with 5 years of service, Bryan Carpenter with 25 years, Glen Hunter with 20 years, Casey Kendall with 15 years and Austin Rider also with 15 years.