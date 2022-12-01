Green River Fire Department rescue individual from a pipe vault

Photo submitted by the Green River Fire Department

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — On November 30, at 5:08 p.m., the Green River Fire Department along with Castle Rock Ambulance were dispatched to an employee that fell into a Joint Powers Plant pipe vault. After a patient assessment from Castle Rock EMS, it was determined that the best and safest course of action was to set up the GRFD confined space rescue protocol.

The GRFD Technical Rope Rescue Team safely removed the patient. The patient was then hoisted out of the vault with minor injuries and transported to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The GRFD has been very fortunate to have a very skilled technical rope and confined space entry team due to the fact that many of our firefighters are also members of mine surface teams and mine rescue teams, along with regular training with the fire department for such incidents.

We would like to thank the GRFD Technical Rope Rescue Team, Castle Rock Ambulance, Sweetwater Combined Communications, and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for their assistance.