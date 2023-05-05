Green River Fire Department responds to house fire in Green River this morning

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 3:53 am this morning Sweetwater Combined Communications was notified of a structure fire on E 4th South St.

Green River Fire Department Units were dispatched at 3:54 am and were on scene at 4:00 am. Upon arrival, there was heavy smoke coming from the structure. Green River Police Department officers notified neighbors of the incident, while Castle Rock Ambulance was on standby at the scene to backfire crews in case of injury.

Fire crews entered the structure and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The crews conducted overhaul operations and checked for any extensions. There were 3 engines and approximately 18 firefighters on scene. Crews were on scene until approximately 7:20 am. There were no injuries involved in this incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Green River Fire Department would like to thank GRPD, Castle Rock Ambulance, and Sweetwater Combined Communications with their assistance this morning.