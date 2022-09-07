Green River Fire Department to host 9/11 memorial walk

Fire Station in Green River, Wyoming – Photo submitted by the City of Green River

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Fire Department will be hosting a 9/11 Memorial Walk on September 11.

The walk will take place beginning at Fire Station Two, 500 Shoshone Ave. in Green River, Wyoming. The walk will begin by walking up Shoshone Avenue to Uinta, turn right at Uinta to Monroe Avenue. Then down Monroe Avenue to Hitching Post Drive back to Station Two. The walk will be completed with the ringing of the bell on the fire engine.

The walk will begin at 6:46 a.m. on September 11, 2022 commemorating the initial call to the World Trade Centers.