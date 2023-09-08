Green River Fire Department to host annual “Never Forget Walk” Monday evening

Green River Fire Department

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — A day Americans will never forget, 9/11 has been etched into each American’s heart. On Monday, September 11, 2023, the Green River Fire Department will be hosting its annual “Never Forget Walk” starting at Station 2 located at 500 Shoshone Avenue in Green River at 6:45 p.m.

According to the Green River Fire Department, “This is approximately twelve hours after the 9/11 attack time, giving more people the ability to participate in the walk. Please join us in remembering those fallen by participating in the walk and ringing the bell at the end of the walk. The ringing of the bell is a sign of honor and respect for all who had made the ultimate sacrifice and has become a time-honored tradition. Hope to see you there.”

Registration is free and everyone can participate, but please arrive early. The walk will take place beginning at Fire Station Two, 500 Shoshone Avenue and people will begin by walking up Shoshone Avenue to Uinta, turn right at Uinta to Monroe Avenue, then down Monroe Avenue to Hitching Post Drive, and back to Station Two.

The walk will be completed with the ringing of the bell on the fire engine.