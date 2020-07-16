Green River Fire Dept. responds to multiple calls on Wednesday

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 16, 2020) — The Green River Fire Department had a busy Wednesday, responding to 7 calls between 3 P.M. and 8 P.M, including a structure fire.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 4:30 at 610 Wilson Street.

According to Fire Chief Larry Erdman, the fire was under control within 10 minutes of the department’s arrival.

An investigation showed the origin of the fire was a plastic cigarette butt planter that was next to the trailer.

Strong winds helped cause the siding to ignite, causing the rapid spread of the fire.

The fire also spread into the attic space of the trailer.

The Assistant Chief noted that the trailer sustained some structural damage and had interior smoke damage.

Firefighters later returned to the location to cool hot spots.

Operations were completed by 10 P.M, Wednesday night.

No injuries or damage to surrounding structures was reported.