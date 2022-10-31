Green River Fire Dept. responds to multiple calls

Photo submitted by the Green River Fire Department

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — It’s been a busy weekend for your Green River Fire Department with the structure fire calls and medical calls. On Friday evening at approximately 7:35 p.m., GRFD responded to Solvay Minerals to assist with a coal fire on site. All employees were safe and out of the building upon arrival, and no injuries occurred.

Then at approximately 3:46 a.m. Saturday morning, they responded to a report of a train fire. GRFD Co-chief Bill Robinson and one fire engine with a crew led by Captain Austin Rider, along with Castle Rock Ambulance, and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department responded.

They worked quickly with Union Pacific Railroad personnel to reach the locomotive that was on fire. After making sure everyone was safe, the fire crew was able to extinguish the flames. No one was injured during the incident and Union Pacific Railroad was able to resume business. Thank you to all agencies for their assistance during these calls as well as during these busy times.