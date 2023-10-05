Green River Flaming Gorge Fishery open house Oct. 18

Stock photo

October 5, 2023 — Press Release

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River region will hold a public open house at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18, to discuss the Flaming Gorge fishery. The meeting will be held at the Green River campus of Western Wyoming Community College in the John Wesley Powell Room (#206).



Over the past few years, numerous research projects have been completed on kokanee salmon and lake trout, including an eight-month-long creel survey and population estimate of lake trout under 28 inches. Both projects were completed in cooperation with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.





The meeting will begin with a presentation covering past and present data to provide anglers with an understanding of the current status of the sport fisheries in Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

The presentation will also include a section highlighting possible management options moving forward. Department fisheries biologists will be available to answer questions during and after the presentation. Anglers who fish Flaming Gorge are encouraged to attend.

For more information about the open house or the fishery at Flaming Gorge, contact Green River Fisheries Biologist John Walrath at 307-875-3225, ext 8617.