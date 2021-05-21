Green River game warden to retire after 29 years of service

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 21, 2021) – Green River Game Warden Gary Boyd will retire on June 1 after 29 years with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Boyd began his Game and Fish career as an enforcement aid in Sheridan in 1992. He later worked in Casper and Laramie as an enforcement aid and game warden trainee. He was promoted to the Lusk Game Warden district in the fall of 1996, and transferred to the Glenrock district in 2007. In 2017, he transferred to Green River. He also served on the Wyoming Peace Officers Association Board for four years, as president of the board in 2012 and as executive officer in 2013.

Throughout his career, Boyd worked tirelessly to ensure the boating public’s safety through his extensive training and experience in watercraft accident investigation and reconstruction. He was one of the department’s leading experts in watercraft accident investigation and has worked on a number of tragic, high-profile cases. Boyd served as an expert witness in many cases involving serious injuries and death and was always ready to assist other officers across the state with his knowledge. He logged thousands of hours of watercraft safety enforcement during his career and has never shied away from this important work.

In 2004, Boyd rescued two men from drowning on Glendo Reservoir after their boat capsized. For his efforts, he received the North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association (NAWEOA) Lifesaving Award. He was also awarded the Boating Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2010 by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.

In addition to his accident investigation skills, Boyd has participated in a number of recovery efforts, putting in long hours to help families gain resolution during tragic events. One notable example is when Converse County Deputy Bryan Gross drowned in the North Platte River while attempting to rescue a 14-year old girl. Boyd assisted in the recovery effort every day until the body of Deputy Gross was found.

While serving in Lusk, Boyd and fellow game warden Rod Lebert helped apprehend a fugitive murder suspect who was hiding on a remote ranch northwest of Lusk. Boyd, Lebert, and a sheriff’s deputy located the suspect and safely brought the man into custody. He is currently serving multiple life sentences for killing a Nebraska man and wounding two law enforcement officers. For this valiant effort, Boyd received a Special Law Enforcement Commendation from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Award of Valor from NAWEOA.

Boyd is also well known for his commitment to helping new employees successfully launch their careers in the department. “I have always appreciated Gary’s work with our new employees and his commitment to ensuring they receive the training and experience necessary for their success,” said Rick King, Chief Game Warden for the Game and Fish Department. “His dedication to training our new employees will be missed.”

When they aren’t traveling the United States, visiting grandkids, or hiking in Nepal, Boyd and his wife will reside in Washam.