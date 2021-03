Advertisement

March 12, 2021 — The Green River Lady Wolves have advanced to this afternoon’s semi-finals of the 4A Girls Wyoming State Championship Basketball tournament in Casper. The Lady Wolves defeated Cheyenne Central this morning, 59-37.

The Lady Wolves will play Cheyenne East, a winner over Star Valley 42-30, at 4:30 p.m.

In the 4A boy’s tournament, Green River will battle Thunder Basin at noon, and Rock Springs will go up against Cheyenne Central at 1:30 p.m.