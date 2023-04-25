Green River Greenbelt to receive some maintenance work today

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — As the weather begins to improve outdoor maintenance in City parks and on the pathways will begin to pick up. Please be patient as City crews work on maintaining these areas within the City.

R&D Sweeping will be chip sealing the island pathway, the North channel pathway, then horse corrals to FMC park bridge. If enough product is available, crews will do the Conoco pipeline and or the Iowa pathway. They will have cones and signage on the pathway alerting people to the maintenance. Users of the Greenbelt may not be able to access the area while work is being completed. Funding for this project was supplied by the Rec. Millboard.