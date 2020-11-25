Green River having Gingerbread Mansion Competition to spread holiday cheer

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 25, 2020) – One of the oldest and most enjoyable Christmas traditions is building a gingerbread house to spread some holiday cheer.

This year, the Green River Recreation Center is making it a little competition for a chance to win $50 in Chamber Bucks. The 2020 Gingerbread Mansion Competition begins today and the winner will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

The entry fee is $20 per gingerbread mansion and people can register at the recreation center, located at 1775 Hitching Post Drive, or online at www.grpr.activityreg.com. Registration ends on Friday, Dec. 11.

Gingerbread mansion kits can by picked up at any time until Dec. 11, but there is limited numbers available so make sure to register sooner rather than later.

No outside materials can be used to create the gingerbread mansion.

The holiday houses will be judged on overall appearance, originality and creativity, difficulty, precision and consistency of theme. All contestants must email their final pictures of the gingerbread mansion to parks and recreation department at [email protected].

Pictures must be sent by Monday, Dec. 21, so the judging can begin on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

For any questions, call 307-872-0514 or email [email protected].

The recreation center is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays