Green River Head Coach Seiloff, Tavia Arnell, and Tanith Smith return from State with hardware

From left to right Tanith Smith (, Co-Athlete of the Meet, Coach Seiloff( Coach of The Year), Tavia Arnell (Athlete of the Year,Co-Athlete of the Meet)

November 6, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Green River Wolves swimming team was victorious at the 3A State Swimming Championship as they were awarded the State Championship as a team. There were some individual awards as well for two girls; Tanith Smith and Tavia Arnell as they were named the Co-Athletes of the Meet honors. Tavia Arnell was recently announced as the Athlete of the Year honor. Arnell set the 3A state record at 56.39 in the fly during the prelim on Friday.

Smith dominated the sprint freestyle races. She was the first to touch the wall in the 50 free race at 24.72 seconds and returned with the fastest time in the 100 free with 53.23 seconds.

Coach Seiloff had nothing but praise for the girls and was very excited for the girls and that they were able to accomplish the goals that they had set at the beginning of the season. She felt that what helped the girls the most was that they went into the championship with a team mindset. Coach Seiloff was announced as the Coach of the Year which is well deserved. A big congratulations to the Green River Girls Swimming team on their achievement and to their accomplishments.