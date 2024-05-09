Green River High Hall of Fame Class of 2024 announced

May 9, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Green River High School Hall of Fame committee announced its Class of 2024. Individual inductees are Richard Smith and the late Bob Maddox. New team Hall of Fame members are the 2004 Green River High School state champion football team and the 2004-2005 Green River High School Cheer Team that won three state championships.

Smith graduated from Green River High in 1975. He was a two-time All-State basketball player who helped lead the Wolves to the state title in 1975. Smith was the Associated Press Class A Co-Player of the Year in 1975 and the Class A Player of the Year in for 1976. He went on to star at Weber State and was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth round in 1980.

Maddox was a District #2 teacher for 35 years and a coach for 22 years. He was also instrumental in creating the Green River Hall-of-Fame and served on the Hall of Fame board until his death in 2023.

2024 Hall of Fame Ceremonies

The new Hall of Famers will be introduced during a home Wolves football game on Friday, September 13, and honored at a banquet on September 14.