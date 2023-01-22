Green River High Hall of Fame looking for your input for new members

January 22, 2023 — Sweetwater County School District #2 and the Green River High School Hall-of-Fame Committee are accepting nominations for the 2023 Green River Hall-of-Fame. Nominations should be sent no later than February 7, 2023. Nominations will be accepted by mail or email.

Email submission should be sent to Tony Beardsley at [email protected] Mailed-in nominations must be sent to Sweetwater County School District #2, Green River High School, 1615 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, WY 82935.

There is no set format for submitted information, but please include your contact information.