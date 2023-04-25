Green River High School announces outstanding State Art results

Photo Courtesy of T.J. Castillion

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CASPER, WYOMING — Green River High School is proud to announce our OUTSTANDING Performance at the State Art Symposium on April 20th and 21st. This year the Wyoming Secondary Art Educators Association (WSAEA) hosted the 55th Annual State Art Symposium at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming.

The State Art Show showcased a total of 4,225 pieces of student artwork from 61 different secondary-level schools across Wyoming. Of those pieces, 25% of the work was awarded a blue ribbon, and GRHS received nine of the twenty-six top honors in three-dimensional art pieces.

Other notable awards include the Congressional, First Lady, and 3D Discovery Awards. In total, GRHS students collected nine of the awards in these categories: Mia Rosas received four awards, which is a school record, and she now has earned eight in total. Chance Larson received two, and Maya Wiekhorst, Hailey Tyler, and Mikayla Green each received one award. Mia Rosas Received a $1500 college scholarship. Kimberly Johnson had a piece the First Lady of Wyoming selected to hang in the Governor’s Mansion for the following year.

Mr. Steiss and Ms. Mosley have been working with their students all year to teach art fundamentals and prepare them to show their work at the show. GRHS art department students took one hundred and seventy-one pieces of artwork to the State Art Show. Seventy-Six are 2D pieces, including Photography work, Computer Graphics, Drawings, Paintings, Printmaking, and a few other two-dimensional projects. Ninety-Five of them are 3D pieces, which include pottery and sculpture projects.

Mr. Steiss teaches all of the pottery classes, Advanced 3D and Advanced 2D. Ms. Mosley (Vice President) teaches all digital arts classes, including Photography, Computer Graphics, and beginning 2D and Sculpture.

Michelle Wickstrom, an art teacher at Expedition Academy, brought four pieces from her students, and one received a ribbon.

We also appreciate all of Mrs. Wickstrom’s hard work in her position as Secretary-Elect for the WSAEA. She has maintained her position for the past two years and plans to continue in her role for more years.

Congressional Ribbons

Chance Larson 2

Hailey Tyler 1

Mikayla Green 1

Maya Wickhorst 1

Mia Rosas 4

Total Congressional Ribbons: 9

Total First Lady Ribbons

Kimberly Johnson 1

3D Work Ribbon %

=56%

2D Work Ribbon %

=32%

Students’ names and the number of blue ribbons each of them received:

Chance Larson: 8

Kimberly Johnson: 1

Harmony Fullmer: 1

Brianna Uhrig: 1

Bri Page: 1

Emily Brady: 2

Cierra Gross: 1

Raygan Cochran: 1

Talie Killpack: 7

Hailey Tyler: 3

Mikayla Green: 2

Maya Wiekhorst: 7

Mia Rosas: 10

Elena Apperson: 2

Alexandra Blair: 1

Ellie Taylor: 4

Sydney Smothers: 2

Janey Burd: 1

Malakie Thompson: 1

Kaili Wadsworth: 1

Ana Fox: 1

Tyler Castillon: 4

Oliver Baldwin: 1

Nathan Stevenson: 1

Ellie Mandros: 1

Brinley Nelson: 1

Lani Jo Blaylock: 1

Garren Steiss: 1

Hale Iwen: 5

Alyssa Herwaldt: 1

Rylee Rosas: 1

Baylee Jensen: 1

Kylie Miller: 3

Total Blue Ribbons: 79

Expedition Academy Blue Ribbon

Shanaya Allen – 1

EA Ribbon Percentage = 25%

WSAEA

The Wyoming Secondary Art Educators Association (WSAEA) comprises volunteers and high school art teachers throughout the state.

This year’s President was Shannon Borrego of Jackson Hole, the Vice President was Denise Mosley of Green River, Secretary and Secretary-Elect were Kasey Stroud of Moorcroft and Michelle Wickstrom of Green River, respectively. Our Treasurer is Brooke Register of Little Snake River Valley.

The President position in the WSAEA is a revolving job that is a one-year term that follows the one-year term of having the Vice President role.

If you would like to see the artwork presented, visit the Art and Industrial Art Fair, which will be held May 1, 2 and 3 at the Green River High School. On Wednesday, May 3 the artwork will be up until noon.