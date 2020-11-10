Green River High School Athlete of the Week – GRHS Girls Swim Team

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 10, 2020) – This week’s Wyo4News Green River High School Athlete of the Week is the 2020 Class 3A State Champion Green River Girls Swim team.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, the Lady Wolves claimed their fourth state title in school history and first since the 1970s. They totaled 282 points at the state meet, winning by a margin of 89 points.

