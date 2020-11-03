Green River High School Athlete of the Week – Lani Jo Blaylock

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 3, 2020) – This week’s Wyo4News Green River High School Athlete of the Week is Lani Jo Blaylock. She is a sophomore on the Wolves’ varsity volleyball team. She plays outside hitter for the sophomore team, and recently stepped up to play the varsity libero when her team needed her.

Blaylock was nominated by the Green River High School volleyball coaching staff because she has been putting in extra work to improve her approach and her defense. The coaching staff said Blaylock has been a great teammate and supporter on the varsity squad this season.

Want your athlete featured in Wyo4News Athlete of the Week? Send an email to [email protected]! Make sure to include a picture of the athlete, along with their name, sport they play, position and grade they’re in.