Green River High School Athlete of the Week – Oran Watts-Pavey

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 16, 2021) – This week’s Green River Student-Athlete of the Week is Oran Watts-Pavey, a Green River High School senior on the varsity soccer team!

Watts-Pavey began playing competitive soccer in 2009 for the U8 Spurs after playing a few seasons of recreation league. When Tom Findlow became his coach during his second season of playing, he realized that he had a knack for soccer and really enjoyed it.

Watts-Pavey is one of the team captains for the Wolves, a position and title he is very proud of. He has high hopes for the team this season.

In addition to being on the soccer team, Watts-Pavey is also a captain on the cheer team, which will be going to Florida to compete in a national competition.

He is a member of student council, the senior class president, a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the Hope Squad in Green River.

He is planning on attending Dixie State University where he’ll major in sports therapy.

