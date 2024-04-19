Green River High School Band excels at District Festival

Photo courtesy of Green River High School Band

April 19, 2024 – Wyo4News

Following two days of intense performances at Lander Valley High School, the GRHS Band, Percussion Ensemble, Jazz Bands, and Solo/Small Ensembles have wrapped up their District Festival for the year.

The results are in, and it’s a moment of pride for the school’s music department. The Symphonic Band, Percussion Ensemble, and Green River Big Band clinched the highest rating possible, earning a 1 – Superior for their stellar performances. Meanwhile, the Wolves Jazz Band and Wolf Pack Combo secured an impressive rating of 2 – Excellent.

Adding to the triumph, nine Solo and Small ensembles took the stage, six of which earned the coveted 1—Superior rating and three receiving a 2—Excellent rating.

The District Festival serves as a significant platform for young musicians to showcase their talent and hard work, providing valuable feedback and recognition for their dedication.