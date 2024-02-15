Green River High School Boys Swim Team heads to 3A state swim

Keegan Gailey, Joe Renfrow, Colin Gilmore

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 15, 2024–The Green River High School Boys Swim and Dive will compete on Friday, February 16, and Saturday, February 17 at Laramie High School. This will be the final year competing in the 3A Conference as they will move to 4A next year.

Last year Green River placed third and fourth in the previous year. This year they are looking to continue to improve. They have eighteen State qualifiers with a handful of repeat qualifiers. There is only one Senior swimmer, Joe Renfro and the remaining swimmers are freshmen, sophomores, and juniors.

Coaches are proud of the improvements that have been made this season. Aiden Zimmerman had a great chance of placing is out for the season. Colin Gilmore and Keegan Gailey have had strong finishes last year and look to repeat this year. This season’s team captains are Joe Renfrow, Colin Gilmore, and Keegan Gailey.