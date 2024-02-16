Green River High School Boys Wrestling Team Heads to 3A Regionals

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

January 16, 2024–The Green River High School Boys wrestling will compete at the 3A Regional wrestling tournament at Riverton High School on Friday, February 16, and Saturday, February 17.

Kale Knezovich

The teams attending this Regional match will be Cody, Evanston, Green River, Lander, Lyman, Mountain View, Pinedale, Powell, and Riverton. Last year Kale Knezovich had a successful Regional play as he got first place finish and later a State Championship title. This year he is wrestling in the 157# class.

Nick Weipert

Nick Weipert also had a successful year as he took second place at the 3A West Regionals. At the State Tournament, he beat Jackson Wood of Cody whom he had lost to at Regionals, but a loss in the previous match resulted in a third-place finish at the State Championships.

Axel MacKinnon

Axel Mackinnon is looking to carry over his accomplishments from last year as he got first place at Regionals last year and second place at the State Championships. He took first place at the 4A Regional tournament and was able to get the big win in Casper and achieve the State Champion title for 4A West at 132 pounds.

Brianna Uhrig

Brianna Uhrig is taking the girls’ wrestling by storm with a first-place finish at the Thoman tournament and a fourth-place finish at the Ron Thon Tournament.