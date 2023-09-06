Green River High School FFA to host car show and kids carnival

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Homecoming week kicks off for Green River High School on September 25, but before the biggest week in high school begins, the Green River FFA will be hosting a car show and kids carnival for the entire public!

Car Show & Carnival Details

The car show and kids carnival will be taking place on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Green River High School parking lot. This event is free for the public to attend.

Within the kids’ carnival, there will be a Scarecrow Factory (bringing scarecrow clothes is encouraged), the Historical Museum is planning on hosting an interactive booth, the Sweetwater County Library will also be hosting an activity, and to top it off, Deca, NHS, Hope Squad, FFA, and Student Council will also have kid-friendly games such as corn hole, milk jug bowling, stick horse racing, and more!

All makes and models of cars are welcome to enter the car show. To enter, there is a $20.00 entry fee and all funds collected will go towards the payment of trophies, created by the welding students, and registration fees for the state convention in April.

If interested in registering for the car show, click here.

For more information, contact Liz Thomas at [email protected].