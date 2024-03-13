Green River High School Hall of Fame looking for Class of 2024 nominees

March 13, 2024 — Wyo4News

Sweetwater County School District #2 and the Green River High School Hall-of-Fame Committee are now accepting 2024 Green River Hall-of-Fame nominations. The nomination deadline is April 3. Nominations can be submitted by mail or email.

There is no set format for the information sent to the committee about former students and athletes who attended Green River High School.

The 2023 inductees were Michael Clark, Tom Seamans, Daniel Weeks, Bill Hodges, and the 1996 and 1997 State Wrestling Championship Teams.

Questions regarding the Hall-of-Fame and the nomination process can be directed to SWCSD#2 District Activities Director Tony Beardsley at 307-872-8806, via email at [email protected], or by mail service.

Green River Hall of Fame mailing address:

Sweetwater County School District #2

Green River High School

1615 Hitching Post Drive

Green River, WY 82935