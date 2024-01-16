Green River High School hosts the Cowboys in an outreach meet

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

January 16, 2024 —Those of you locals who would normally have to travel to watch the Pokes swim team are in for a treat as they will travel to our backyard.

The Cowboys will face off against the University of Utah Men’s swim team. The swim meet is scheduled for Thursday, January 19, 2024, beginning at 2:00 PM and will be held at the Green River High School Aquatic Center. The list of swimming events that are being held is as follows:

200 Medley Relay

1,000 Free

200 Free

100 Back

100 Breast

200 Fly

50 Free

1-Meter

100 Free

200 Back

200 Breast

500 Free

100 Fly

200 IM

400 Free Relay

The meet is open to the public and is completely free. Come out and support the Pokes in this great opportunity to see these great athletes so close to home.