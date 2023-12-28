Green River High School Senior doesn’t let birth defects keep him from winning

Joe is an accomplished swimmer on his High School swim team, and he is an award-winning race car driver!

Wyo4News – Julie Smith, [email protected]

December 28, 2023 — Joe Renfro was born on July 23, 2006. He was born without arms; he has one leg with a knee and foot, and his other leg has a foot and is significantly shorter than the other. But Joe has not let that stop him from doing whatever he sets his mind to do. “I’ve always known that I’m different,” he said. “But I just try to be normal.”

Joe, a Senior, is an accomplished swimmer on his High School swim team, and he is an award-winning race car driver in Wyoming and Colorado, and was recently featured in the popular Speedway racing magazine.

Joe started learning how to drive when he was about ten years old. Joe recalled, “My mom would take me out to the lake and let me drive the minivan that she had at the time.” After watching his brothers race for a while, Joe also had a deep desire to start racing as well, and he started his racing career at the age of 15. Joe also enjoys driving his Jeep Liberty anywhere he wants to go around town.

Joe also enjoys fishing no matter the weather!

Joe’s whole family has been involved in racing for many years. Joe’s father, Jim Renfro, raced cars at the race track in Rock Springs when Joe was a young boy. Joe has loved cars and wanted to race them for as long as he can remember. Joe, his father, and his four brothers, Jimmy (“J.D.”), Johnny, Jonus, and Josiah, work out of a shop behind their home and race dirt tracks in Wyoming and Colorado.

When Joe first told his father that he wanted to start racing, like his brothers, Jim went to work engineering a four-cylinder Ford Tempo that one of his sons had raced and modified the car for Joe, who steers with his sock-covered right foot and toes. “Joe doesn’t have a knee in his left leg. The bone goes from his ankle to his hip,” Jim said. “What I did was build extensions from the gas and brake pedals with steel rods and plates, and he operates those with his left foot. We mounted the seat to where he could start the car and reach the gear shifter. He can unlatch his belts. I’ve got the window net installed where it folds up instead of down, so he can just reach over and click it, and he’s able to push his way up out of the car by himself if he has to. The only other thing he needs help with is getting in the car and getting strapped in.”

Joe’s mother, Katherine Jetmore, recalled that they had to talk to several other people with disabilities about how they drive vehicles. “There’s a few racecar drivers with disabilities that helped us a lot, and taught us about the hand controls etc. We definitely had to have other people’s help and learn about what goes into driving with disabilities,” said Katherine.

The Rookie Racing team.

Their family racing team is named “Rookie Racing,” and together, they have won several trophies for their racing over the years. Josiah races a 1993 Toyota Celica GT that fits in IMCA’s sport compact division. Jim and the other boys run in the Warrior class. “We all help each other out when we’re racing, and we definitely team race a lot, and I wouldn’t have it any other way, I love them!” said Joe. You can read more about their racing team and see videos from inside the car as Joe is racing here on Facebook.

Joe’s first race was in 2022 at the Intermountain Speedway, which is a paved track in Cheyenne. Jim said that track management had no issue with Joe racing once he showed them that he was able to exit the car on his own. “I was nervous,” Joe said, “I had waited for a year to race, so I was excited and nervous at the same time.” And Joe has been racing ever since! However, their endeavors are now limited to dirt, which is just fine with Joe. “I love the dirt because it’s so much fun and more challenging than the asphalt,” said Joe.

At the end of the 2022 season, Joe asked his dad if he thought he could get into something a little bit faster in 2023, and the answer was, “Yes.” Jim bought a stock 1994 Ford Mustang equipped with a fuel-injected V6 and automatic transmission, and he again engineered the vehicle to accommodate Joe. Of course, the higher-horsepower car had a learning curve, but Joe made steady progress.

The family racing team is called “Rookie Racing,” and together, they have won several trophies for their racing over the years.

On Aug. 12, Joe, J.D., and Jonus went to the El Paso County Raceway in Calhan, Colorado. They and Nash Conner made up a four-car in the Warrior class, which is a V6 and V8 class. According to Speedway Illustrated, “In the late going, Conner slowed to a stop with carburetor issues. The feature restarted with one lap to go, and when the front row of J.D. and Jonus drifted high and low entering the corner, Joe thought, ‘I’ve gotta go, I’ve gotta get it,’” Joe said of his first chance to notch a win. “Then it was, ‘Oh, I’ve got a shot right here,’ and I took it.” And with it, the checkered flag. It was the culmination of a plan Joe’s brothers hatched earlier in the season, but there hadn’t been an opportunity to help Joe get a win until that Saturday night.

Their dad said. “It was something they wanted to do for him. There’s no way that V6 is going to outrun the V8s in those Novas, so they made it happen when they got the chance.” The three cars stopped on the front stretch the next time around, and “the crowd was cheering so loud I couldn’t hear my own car,” Joe said. Jonus and J.D. got him out of the car, perched him on the roof of his No. 11 Mustang, and posed for a family photo in victory lane with their podium sweep. “They told me how proud they were of me,” Joe said. Link to a Facebook video of him winning the race here.

Jonus and J.D. got him out of the car, perched him on the roof of his No. 11 Mustang, and posed for a family photo in victory lane with their podium sweep.

Joe recently won the 2023 Ken Schrader Real Racer Award. Joe was nominated for the award along with other nominees like Dale Earnhardt Jr. The awards ceremony was on December 1st at the Performance Racing Industry Tradeshow in Indianapolis.

Joe is also on the Green River High School Swim Team. He has gone to the state swim meet for three years in a row. Joe said, “I’ve been swimming all my life, and when middle school came around, I decided that I wanted to do it as a sport, and I’ve been doing it ever since.” There will be a big ceremony for Joe, and he will receive a special award during the State swim meet in Laramie this year.

Joe, a Senior, is an accomplished swimmer on the Green River High School swim team.

Colleen Seiloff, Joe’s swim coach and math teacher at the school, says “Joe doesn’t let things hold him back, he just gets out there and does it. He does everything with his feet—writes, draws, uses his phone. He’s an inspiration not only for other students in our school but to the other swim teams around the state. It’s pretty amazing. He’s a good student, a good person, has a good heart, and he’s a jokester. He’s just a very positive influence.”

Joe wants to do many things after he graduates from Green River High School, such as pursuing a college degree. He’d like to follow in Seiloff’s footsteps and teach high school math. He also plans on continuing racing as long as he can.