Green River High School students exhibit at Sweetwater County Library

Green River High School art students are featured in the gallery at Sweetwater County Library in Green River through the end of March. Librarian Becky Iwen takes a moment to check out the students’ artwork.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

February 20, 2024 — Becoming an annual event, the Sweetwater County Library System has included the Green River High School art students in the exhibit calendar February and March this year at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River.

“Green River High School Art Department is once again proud to display artwork for the public to enjoy. The artwork on display is from Mr. Steiss’s advanced painting and pottery classes and will be up through March 30th. All the students who have art on display have worked extremely hard to learn their craft and continue to gain new skills. Many of the works in this show will later be displayed in Casper for the annual Wyoming Art Symposium,” said art instructor Shane Steiss said.

“All of these young artists have studied numerous historical and contemporary artists from our area and all around the world. The goal of this study is to learn new techniques and understand meaning in artwork so that they can include personal thoughts and ideas to their own works. These paintings, pots and prints all have a clear vision and message that is unique to each artist’s life and experiences. I am proud of all of these aspiring artists and hope you enjoy the show.”

Participating students are from 10th grade — Robert Heward, Kinley Killpack, Harley Lance, Elizabeth Shamer, Garren Steiss; 11th grade — Elena Apperson, Kiera Mollman, Sydney Smothers; and seniors — Ray Barrett, Janey Burd, Raygan Cochrun, Mikayla Green, Bri Page, Brianna Uhrig, Kaili Wadsworth, Natalie Walgren, and Ashlynn York.

The Sweetwater County Library System’s Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Michelle Krmpotich, Alan Vaugh Lindsey Travis, and Debora Soule.

The Exhibits Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits for both the Sweetwater County Library in Green River and White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

For more information about these exhibits and other library events, visit the Library System web page http://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or on Facebook www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries. Questions can be directed to Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs.