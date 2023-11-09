Green River High School theatre department presents “Mean Girls”

Green River High School theatre department

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 8, 2023 — Most people know, or at least have heard of, the movie called Mean Girls. The original movie was released in 2004. If you were to do a little math you could come to the conclusion that the students in this musical were not yet born. If you were you do a quick Google search of the title, the first thing that would pop up is the upcoming 2024 movie of the same title. The upcoming 2024 release is what the theatre department is replicating in their play.

Anyone who may have watched the original title will not be disappointed. Many of the students that are cast in the play have had the opportunity to watch the original movie and said that there are some similarities in both productions, but with a little twist, of course, the musical aspect. When asked how the dialogue and everyday situations compare to what they experienced as teenagers in high school, many of the students agreed that it was very comparable. High school is hard, and the different students are unique and as the title specifically mentions can be “mean”. Like the movie, this play is rated of PG-13. There is some profanity and some language that may not be appropriate for all ages, but the students still said that the overall message of the play is great!

Tomorrow, November 9, 2023, will be their opening night. Showtimes will be 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 9th, 10th, 11th, & 13th, as well as a matinee at 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 11th. You can buy tickets at the doors on performance nights or find them on Showtix4u.com by looking up Green River High School (make sure it’s the Wyoming Green River). Come and watch these students and the hard work and time put into this play.