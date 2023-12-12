Green River High School Wolves Cheer team wins at 2023 UCA Salt Lake City Regional Cheerleading Competition

Photo courtesy of the Green River High School Wolves Cheer Facebook page.

December 12, 2023 — The Green River High School Wolves Cheer team took 1st place in Small Varsity Co-Ed Gameday at the 2023 UCA Salt Lake City Regional Cheerleading Competition on Saturday, December 9, at the Mountain America Expo Center where teams from across the globe showcased their prowess in cheerleading and dance.

“We’re so proud of this team and all of the hard work and dedication put in every single day. This team has come so far, and we couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of you!” Green River High School Wolves Cheer Facebook page.