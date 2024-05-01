Green River Knights 4th Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser scheduled for May 18

May 1, 2024 – Wyo4News

The American Legion Post 28 Green River Knights are gearing up for their 4th Annual Golf Tournament, slated to tee off on May 18, 2024, at the Rolling Green Country Club in Green River. The highly anticipated tournament will commence at 9 am. Participants will engage in a four-man scramble, with a registration fee of $400 per team. With approximately 10 spots still available, interested parties are encouraged to secure their place by contacting Rolling Green Country Club at 307-875-6200.

In addition to the golfing action, attendees can expect a lively atmosphere with the Knights baseball players in attendance throughout the day, participating in various fun activities and contests. A 50/50 raffle to benefit Knight’s baseball will also be held onsite.

Even those not registered to play are invited to join in the festivities, spectate, and partake in the day’s entertainment and fundraising efforts. The event serves as a cornerstone of the Green River Knights’ annual fundraising endeavors, alongside other activities such as cornhole tournaments and ongoing raffles.

Among the current raffle prizes are a 1/2 BEEF as the first prize, a SIG P320 PISTOL as the second prize, and a PATIO SET as the third prize, with winners set to be announced on June 29, 2024. Tickets are one for $20 or six for $100 and can be purchased via Venmo to @GR-Knights.

The funds raised during such events play a crucial role in supporting the Knights’ operational needs, including uniforms, equipment, and travel expenses associated with their baseball activities. The Knights, deeply appreciative of the community’s unwavering support, also prioritize giving back through initiatives like supporting the Little League’s Challenger Division on Saturdays.

Looking ahead, the Knights have marked their calendars for significant upcoming baseball events, including the Knight Invite scheduled for June 27th – 30th, and the District Tournament, which Green River will host this year.