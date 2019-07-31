Green River Knights Drop One Run Game At “A” State Tournament

Douglas, WY (7/31/19) – The Green River Knights lost a tough 2-1 decision to Gillette yesterday in their opening game of the A State American Legion Baseball Tournament in Douglas.

According to WyoPreps.com, neither team scored until the eighth inning.

The loss drops the Knights into a must-win game today at 1:00 p.m. against Wheatland, who lost 6-2 to Douglas.

In other scores from Tuesday opening round play, Cheyenne was a 15-2 winner over Powell and Riverton defeated Torrington 1-0.

Today’s matchups are:

Powell vs. Torrington, 10:00 a.m.

Green River vs. Wheatland 1:00 p.m.

Cheyenne vs. Riverton, 4:00 p.m.

Gillette vs. Douglas, 7:00 p.m.

In the AA American Legion State Tournament played in Gillette, Casper defeated Jackson 5-0 to win the championship game on Tuesday.