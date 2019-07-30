Green River Knights In Douglas To Open A State Tournament

Green River, WY (7/30/19) – The Green River Knights will start play today in the A State American Legion Baseball Tournament in Douglas. Green River’s opening game is against the Gillette Rustlers at 4:00 p.m.

Green River, 16-21 on the season, enters the tournament as the #2 seed out of the West. The Rustlers, 27-30, are the #3 seed out of the East.

Other opening game matchups:

Cheyenne Hawks vs. Powell, 10:00 a.m.

Riverton vs. Torrington, 1:00 p.m.

Douglas vs. Wheatland, 7:00 p.m.

The eight-team, double-elimination tournament will run through Saturday.

The tournament winner advances to the Single-A Northwest Regional Tournament in Cody, Wyoming, August 9-13. As the host, the Cody Cubs have received an automatic invitation.