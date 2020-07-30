Green River Knotty Pine 6th Penny Project nears completion

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 30, 2020) — The final 2012 6th Penny Project in Green River, Knotty Pine street, will be completed by the end of September or early October.

The 1.23 million dollar project started this spring and the upper end of the project that ties into Easy Street is 90 percent complete with just a final asphalt overlay left.

The lower end that ties into Riverview Drive is currently under a major reconstruction that includes a new storm drain system and replacement of water valves.

DeBernardi Construction from Rock Springs is the general contractor while Longhorn Construction from Green River is the sub-contractor.

In 2012, voters approved a 6th penny sales tax and Green River allocated 14 million dollars for street projects.

With the completion of Knotty Pine, the city will have completed 12.3 million dollars in projects that included East Teton Astle to Monroe, Locust Street, Apache, Wind River, North 4th East, Hitching Post Monroe to Crossbow, East Railroad Avenue, North 5th East and Evans.

The project list included the massive reconstruction of Second South.

The City still has three million dollars from the last 6th penny.

The balance from construction savings will be used on improving other streets in Green River through the next fiscal year.

The current 6th penny ballot initiative was delayed and will be revisited in 2021.