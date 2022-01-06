Green River land swap with Sweetwater County School District #2

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING – The Green River City Council informed staff to move forward on a proposed land swap with Sweetwater County School District #2 following a presentation by the district prior to the Tuesday night Council meeting.

The School District owns 3.9 acres of property that is near the County-owned Golden Hour Senior Citizen Center. The district property includes the Skate Park and a portion of the Collier Park baseball field. The District would like to swap the land for a portion of land located just East of the horse corrals. This property is located next to the 4-H pig barn.

Liz Thoman, the instructor of the FFA program at Green River High School, says the district would like to build several barn-type structures to expand the hands-on part of the FFA program. Thoman says the District is currently looking at several grants to fund the project.

City staff will begin working with the district on the proposed swap, which may include a straight swap or possibly a lease for both entities. Green River Mayor Pete Rust says the City has always had a positive experience working with the School District and this is just another example of that positivity.