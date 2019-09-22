Green River Library Location “Ghost Walk” Tickets Go On Sale October 12

Green River, WY (9/22/19) – Like a good haunting? One of the area’s most popular Halloween events is back at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. Two Ghost Walks are scheduled at the Sweetwater County Library location in Green River on October 26 at 7:00 p.m and 9:00 p.m.

Sponsor

The Ghost Walks are hosted by the Sweetwater County Library Foundation and the Ghost Walk Crew, a volunteer group with knowledge of the library’s history and reported paranormal experiences. During the walks, attendees will tour the library in the dark with flashlights. The crew will tell stories and use ghost hunting equipment to try to contact the spirits that are believed to haunt the library.

Advertisement

Get Your Tickets Early

There is usually a great demand for the limited number of tickets available. Tickets for the walks are $10 and go on sale from noon to 2:00 p.m. on October 12 at the library, 300 N. 1st East Green River.

Tickets sales will be capped at six per person. Only cash or checks will be accepted.

Attendees must be 16 years of age or older to attend, and a parental signature is required for anyone under 18. No refunds will be available on purchased tickets.

Ghostly History Of The Green River Library Location

The land the library sits on is the location of Green River’s former cemetery. While the cemetery was moved to its new location decades before the library was built, some of the bodies were left behind and found during the building’s construction in 1978 and during a landscaping project in 1983. Since 1985, unexplained occurrences have been reported at the library and the location has been listed on the famous list of haunted locations in Wyoming.

Advertisement

Proceeds from the Ghost Walk tickets benefit the Sweetwater County Library Foundation, a nonprofit organization that raises and disburses funds to support the library above and beyond what community tax dollars support.