Green River library to host Colorado River program

October 16, 2023 — Tomorrow, 10/17, the Sweetwater County Library in Green River will present award-winning photographer Dave Showalter.

According to the library, Showalter will give a presentation providing a deeper understanding of how creatures and 40 million humans depend on the Colorado River for their water and their futures. This free presentation will begin at 6 p.m.

Showalter’s book “Living River: The Promise of the Mighty Colorado” features stunning photos mixed with essays and highlights the importance of the river. Currently, seven states are renegotiating the river’s management guidelines, which expire in 2026.

From Showalter’s website: Against this backdrop of shrinking water supplies during the driest period of mega-drought in 1,200 years, with states deciding how deep to cut water allocations, I set out to tell a story of the Living River; the sacred, Indigenous, female Colorado River and her tributary arteries that pulse with dynamic life wherever she flows. There’s no way to reckon with the scale of our water dilemma unless we know where our water comes from; until we go to the river and feel her beating heart. The Colorado River needs more people to care, more river-keepers, a new narrative where we reimagine the possible, tell better stories, and change our relationship to water in the arid American West.