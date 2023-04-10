Green River man sentenced to 15-24 years in prison for child pornography charges

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING – Carl J. Picanco, 28 of Green River, Wyoming has been sentenced to 15 to 24 years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary following three counts of manufacturing and distributing child pornography.

Picanco appeared this morning before Judge Suzannah Robinson in the Third District Court, following his elected charges from the incidents that happened in September of 2022. Picanco appeared before the judge to change his plea deal to guilty. Picanco was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child (manufacturing), one count of sexual exploitation of a child (distribution), and another count of endangering children. The first two felony charges hold a 5 to 12-year prison sentence while the third misdemeanor charge holds a maximum of a one-year jail sentence.

Following the acceptance of the plea deal presented to Judge Suzannah Robinson, Picanco was sentenced to 10-12 years for the first felony count, 5 to 12 years for the second felony count, as well as a one-year prison sentence for the misdemeanor. Together Picanco was sentenced to 15 to 24 years in prison. Picanco was ordered to pay the courts $725 for court fines with the $1,000 attorney fee waived due to insufficient funds. Judge Robinson made it clear that due to the severity of these charges, the state could mandate more charges, however, she was willing to accept his plea deal with a high sentence.

All three felony charges stemmed from incidents related to a young female child. Picanco was an active user of encrypted social media sites, especially Wickr. While on Wickr, Picanco was asked to send a video of him performing cunnilingus on the young female child. Picanco agreed with the request as he performed the act and then proceeded to send the video on the app. The other charge stemmed from Picanco admitting to laying on his bed with his erect part out as the female child also was laying on the bed, naked from the waist up.

During the court hearing, Picanco explained that he began using these apps around four to five years ago to speak with similar, like-minded people. Although he would send photos and videos to other users, he explained that he did not into getting videos and photos from other users.

Picanco is accepting of the programs the prison is offering while hoping to change his life and deal with the consequences and hurt he has done.

Picanco is married and has one daughter and son.