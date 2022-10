Green River Mayor and City Council debate tonight

October 12, 2022 — Tonight, the Green River Chamber will be holding a debate featuring candidates for the Green River City Council and the mayor’s race. The debates will take place at Western’s Green River Center beginning at 6 p.m.

The debate will be live-streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page.

Next Tuesday, The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will present a debate by candidates for Rock Springs Mayor and City Council positions. That debate will occur at 7 p.m. in Western Wyoming Community College, room 1302. Those debates will also be live-streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page

A debate between Sweetwater County Sheriff candidates is scheduled for Thursday, November 3.

Wyoming’s general election will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022.