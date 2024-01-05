Green River Mayor Pete Rust asks for volunteers to sit on the Green River Historic Preservation Board

Green River Mayor Pete Rust.

January 5,2024 — Green River Mayor Pete Rust is asking for volunteers to help with the Green River Historic Preservation Commission. Rust says, “If you love history and you live in Green River, we have a great opportunity for you to help out your community.” The Green River Historic Preservation Commission is in need of volunteers to sit on the board.

Rust said, “We are hoping to find some new people with fresh ideas who can help revitalize some old programs or help develop new ones.” If you are interested, contact Diane Manning at 872-616 to get an application. For questions on the board, contact current member Dick Blust at 307-371-3652. Mayor Rust will later make the board’s recommendations to the Council.